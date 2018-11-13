War of letters as Cyril tells Moyane he won't get job back

President Cyril Ramaphosa will not reverse his decision to terminate axed SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane's services.

In a terse letter responding to Moyane's demand to Ramaphosa to reverse his termination of service, the state attorney stated that it had been advised that the president would not withdraw the notice to terminate Moyane's service.

Ramaphosa fired Moyane on November 1, months after the embattled former tax boss had been fighting the disciplinary process against him individually as well as the Nugent Commission of Inquiry into Sars. The inquiry is seeking to get to the bottom of some R100bn shortfall in revenue collection over the last four years, under Moyane's watch.