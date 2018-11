The president has accepted the recommendation of the Sars commission of inquiry's chair, retired judge Robert Nugent, to axe Moyane

President Cyril Ramaphosa has fired SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane, SowetanLIVE's sister publication Business Day reported on Thursday.

Ramaphosa accepted the recommendation of the Sars commission of inquiry's chair, retired judge Robert Nugent, to axe Moyane.

