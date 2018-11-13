Rival Libya leaders meet for first time since May

Libya's two main rival leaders met on Tuesday for the first time in more than five months, as Italy hosted a conference seeking to reconcile the country's rulers a week after the United Nations shelved plans to hold an election next month.

Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj, whose weak but internationally recognised government is based in western Libya, met the commander who rules most of the east, Khalifa Haftar, in Palermo, Sicily, an Italian government source said.

Haftar had flown to the conference on Monday evening and was holding meetings on the sidelines, despite having said he would not participate.

A photo showed him meeting Serraj in the presence of Italian Prime Mininster Giuseppe Conte.

More than eight years after long-serving dictator Muammar Gaddafi was toppled by Western-backed rebels with NATO air support, no central authority has asserted control over Libya and armed groups control the streets.

The United Nations has blamed a spike in violence for its decision to shelve plans to hold an election next month. It still aims for a vote next year, but says Libyans should first decide what sort of election they want to hold.

Italy, the former colonial power which has large oil and gas interests in Libya and has been working to halt people-smuggling from the Libyan coast across the Mediterranean, had called the summit in an effort to reconcile Libya's competing factions.

Haftar, a former officer in Gaddafi's military who lived for years in exile in the United States, has emerged as the leader of the most powerful armed faction, having defeated Islamist militants in the east with support from Egypt and Arab states.