Rhino poacher who shot at helicopter jailed for 33 years

Nkuna was charged with 12 counts‚ including four counts of attempted murder‚ trespassing in a national park and possession of an illegal firearm. He was sentenced in the Skukuza Regional Court on Friday.

KNP managing executive Glenn Phillips commended the courts for imposing "such a stiff jail term".

"This is a huge victory and deterrence factor in the ongoing anti-poaching campaign. We warmly welcome this ruling as it will provide the much-needed boost to the anti-poaching teams who endure harsh conditions for the protection of our parks."

He added: "Our wish is to see a significant increase in such convictions and for the law enforcement authorities in affected countries to cooperate and work with us to end this scourge."