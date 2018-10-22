South Africa

Shooting on M1 highway

22 October 2018
A shooting occurred on the M1 North highway on Monday‚ in a suspected robbery attempt.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers are diverting traffic off the freeway at Jan Smuts Avenue and Empire Road‚ the city said.

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee described the incident as a highway robbery.

"Lady followed from Fordsburg JHB and robbed. Driver shot and wounded‚" he tweeted.

A TisoBlackstar team is en route to the scene. Details are sketchy at present.

