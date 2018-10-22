Shooting on M1 highway
A shooting occurred on the M1 North highway on Monday‚ in a suspected robbery attempt.
Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers are diverting traffic off the freeway at Jan Smuts Avenue and Empire Road‚ the city said.
🚧Road Closure🚧— Joburg Public Safety (@CoJPublicSafety) October 22, 2018
M1 North Jan Smuts between the off and on-ramp closed due to criminal incident.@SAPoliceService on scene.@JMPD diverting traffic off the freeway at Jan Smuts Avenue and Empire road.
Avoid area if possible. pic.twitter.com/PXoqAfT5TW
Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee described the incident as a highway robbery.
"Lady followed from Fordsburg JHB and robbed. Driver shot and wounded‚" he tweeted.
A TisoBlackstar team is en route to the scene. Details are sketchy at present.