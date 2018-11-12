Dijkers said the beach-side venue‚ synonymous with high-end parties attended by the rich and famous‚ was busy preparing for an event later that day.

About 1am five cars pulled up to the security gate including a white Porsche‚ a BMW X5‚ a BMW 5 series‚ and two Toyota Avanzas‚ said Dijkers. He said that as many as 15 men stood outside the security gate talking to one of his managers. The men allegedly explained that Leisure and Lifestyle Security would no longer be providing security services to them but that nothing else would change.

Dijkers tried calling the manager of Leisure and Lifestyle Security but there was no answer. He then called the Hawks. "I panicked. I had read about the security takeover of nightclubs in the news‚" he said.

Carl Lakay‚ the manager of TSG‚ allegedly arrived later that day and explained that the security guards would remain the same.

Lakay was the fifth accused in the matter but he was shot and killed in August‚ shortly after an attempt on the life of Jerome "Donkie" Booysen in a Spur restaurant in Kuilsriver.

That night police from the Cape Town Gang Unit arrived‚ in full tactical gear with assault rifles‚ and told Dijkers that they were doing a search of the premises and were conducting inspections of the Psira registration of the security personnel operating on the premises.

Lakay told Dijkers that the managers of the security company would come and meet him early the next week.

The business went back to normal and they traded that Sunday and Monday as normal. On Tuesday‚ Lakay came back with a group of men‚ including Grant Verony‚ who was introduced as the manager of TSG.