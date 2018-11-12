Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says her mandate is to investigate any conduct alleged to be improper‚ regardless of whether it had previously been dropped as a criminal case in court.

She said not all improper conduct or maladministration constituted criminal conduct or a criminal offence.

Mkhwebane said this on Monday in response to a statement by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s attorney on Sunday.

Attorney Tebogo Malatji said that Mkhwebane had sent a letter to the minister in February asking him to respond to allegations that he irregularly approved Ivan Pillay’s retirement package and later allowed him to be re-employed by the South African Revenue Service in 2010.

Malatji said the letter from Mkhwebane reiterated the same allegations that were the subject of a criminal investigation and criminal charges by the National Prosecuting Authority in October 2017.

He said the criminal charges were withdrawn by the National Director of Public Prosecutions based on‚ among other considerations‚ written submissions from Gordhan’s lawyers.