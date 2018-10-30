Social grant beneficiaries in Pietermaritzburg have become the targets of extortion.

They have to pay youngsters‚ known as “amaphara”‚ for a space in the queue outside the post office in Langalibalele Street. They pay R10 or R20 to be even closer to the front.

Honoratha Dlamini says it already costs her R200 to hire a car to get from Imbali Unit 13 to the post office to collect her pension (of about R1‚700).

Dlamini said she was at the post office by 6am. “If you have no money to pay‚ you are last. You’d join the queue and a person would claim the space. These kids put bricks in the line. They would tell you that the space has been paid for. In that way we shift to the back. They don’t care‚” she said.

Dlamini struggles to stand for a long time. There are no chairs and only two toilets. She said it was better when she collected her pension at a paypoint at the community hall. She said she doesn’t have “money for bribery”.

Dlamini said grant beneficiaries have reported the matter to the security guards‚ but nothing is done.

Spokesperson for the provincial post office Nobuhle Njapha said they were unaware of the scam and had not received any reports. She said there were ten security guards at the post office.

“We are going to request an urgent meeting with the security company so that we make them aware of the situation. We request that the beneficiaries report such incidents to the security guard or any post office official on site as and when they get harassed‚” she said.