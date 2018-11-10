Vehicle overturns on R509 leaving two dead, four injured
Two people were killed and four others sustained various injuries when their vehicle overturned along the R509 in Magaliesburg on Friday afternoon, paramedics said.
ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said the vehicle rolled several times.
“Shortly after 4pm, paramedics from ER24 and other services arrived on the scene where they found all of the occupants outside of the vehicle. The occupants were ejected during the rollover. Two men were found with fatal injuries and declared dead on the scene.
“One person was found with critical injuries. The ER24 Oneplan medical helicopter was called to the scene to airlift him to Modderfontein Busamed for further medical care,” Vermaak said.
Two other two men sustained serious injuries and were stabilised on the scene before they were rushed to the Lenmed Hospital for further care. A third man sustained minor injuries and was later transported to the same hospital, Vermaak added.
“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not yet known. It is understood that no other vehicles were involved in the incident. Local authorities attended the scene.”