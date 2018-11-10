Vehicle overturns on R509 leaving two dead, four injured

Two people were killed and four others sustained various injuries when their vehicle overturned along the R509 in Magaliesburg on Friday afternoon, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said the vehicle rolled several times.

“Shortly after 4pm, paramedics from ER24 and other services arrived on the scene where they found all of the occupants outside of the vehicle. The occupants were ejected during the rollover. Two men were found with fatal injuries and declared dead on the scene.

“One person was found with critical injuries. The ER24 Oneplan medical helicopter was called to the scene to airlift him to Modderfontein Busamed for further medical care,” Vermaak said.