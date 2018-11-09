Crime is “out of control” in the Western Cape‚ according to provincial community safety MEC Alan Winde.

“We have ten murders and ten attempted murders per day in this region of our country [Western Cape]. It is a shocking state of affairs. Crime is a real‚ massive issue that is facing us.”

In an interview with CapeTalk on Friday morning‚ Winde and Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer were talking in the wake of the murder of Irish national John Curran‚ who was stabbed to death in his flat in the Cape Town CBD on Wednesday morning.

Curran was the former education director of Mellon Educate‚ a non-profit which works with the government to improve the quality of education at under-resourced schools.

Winde said Curran’s murder was “another tragedy” that was “really unacceptable”.

“The inadequate policing. The inadequate [crime] intelligence so that we can be ahead of the game. The lawlessness and the crime levels that are just rising and rising.

“It’s not only about policing. It’s about the judicial system. It’s about the prisons. It’s a complex space.”

Schäfer said Curran’s murder was “extremely sad and a senseless killing”.