ANC bigwigs in province to plan pre-election drive

Senior ANC leaders are descending on the Eastern Cape this weekend in a pre-election drive.

The party announced earlier this week that President Cyril Ramaphosa would lead a team of top ANC officials together with the entire 80-member national executive committee (NEC) when he criss-crosses the Eastern Cape this week as buildup towards the 2019 general elections kicks in.

ANC provincial spokesperson Gift Ngqondi said the ANC’s elections team members, including Fikile Mbalula, Zizi Kodwa, Senzo Mchunu and deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, were already in the province by late Friday, “to assess the state of ANC elections structures in the province as well as regions, zonally and at branch level”.

Ngqondi said the team was busy finalising the schedule of all the top officials and the NEC members who will be deployed to all regions on Sunday and Monday.

The two-day programme includes a door-to-door campaign to various villages, townships and surburbs across the province.