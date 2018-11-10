Nathi Mthethwa confronted by angry community in East London

ANC National Executive Committee member Nathi Mthethwa was on the receiving end of the wrath of angry Scenary Park community members during his door-to-door campaign for voter registration on Saturday.

The visit to the East London township is part of the ANC's Thuma Mina campaign to assess progress of its deployees in government in the Eastern Cape.

Scenary Park resident Nolwandle Ulana fired the first salvo telling Mthethwa that ward 10 councillor Nicky Witbooi was failing the community.

"We voted for her to be in that position. Now she is only catering for her friends and busy with ANC factional battles not service delivery," said a visibly angry Ulana.