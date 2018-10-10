"The current year‚ in terms of clean audits‚ has shown an all-time low in terms of that we have only 99 from 129 departments that head clean audits‚ so the level of clean audits has unfortunately regressed‚" said Makwetu.

"There are reversals of audits outcomes that were achieved in the previous year as well as the year before. So we've got a whole 75 percent of departments and entities that still need to do a significant amount of work to be able to produce reliable financial statements that are without qualifications."

Makwetu said the bulk of the R45bn irregular expenditure was incurred by departments such as water and sanitation‚ correctional services‚ provincial departments of health in KZN and Gauteng‚ roads and public works in the North West and the Free State.

The SABC (R571m)‚ airports operator Acsa (R544m) and arms maker Armscor (R12m) contributed the irregular expenditures incurred by state-owned enterprises.

Makwetu said the figures were likely to rise and that the financial statements of other SOEs such as SAA and its subsidiaries and Denel were still outstanding. He did not expect them to paint a rosy picture.

He said poor procurement management and the submission of erroneous financial statements were the root causes of irregular expenditure.

Makwetu also revealed that they could not conduct an audit of government tenders to the tune of R6.4bn due to missing or incomplete documents‚ while tenders to the tune of R265m were to government employees‚ in breach of legislation.