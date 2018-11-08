Win tickets to see Kwesta and Sjava live at the State Theatre in Pretoria
This Saturday, two of SA's greatest artists will be on stage at the State Theatre in Pretoria: rapper and songwriter Kwesta and award-winning multifaceted musician Sjava.
Win with Sunday World
The great news is that FIVE Sunday World readers can each win two tickets to attend this evening of electrifying music.
The details
Date: Saturday November 10 2018
Time: Performances start at 8pm
Venue: South African State Theatre, Pretoria
How to win tickets
To enter the draw, email your full name, age and contact number to reader.competition@tisoblackstar.co.za before 8am on Friday November 9.
PLEASE NOTE: Winners will have to collect their tickets in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Friday November 9 before 5pm after they have been notified.