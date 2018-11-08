Lifestyle

Win tickets to see Kwesta and Sjava live at the State Theatre in Pretoria

By Staff writer - 08 November 2018 - 14:56
Kwesta is one of the two great acts on stage at the State Theatre this weekend.
Image: Instagram/Kwesta

This Saturday, two of SA's greatest artists will be on stage at the State Theatre in Pretoria: rapper and songwriter Kwesta and award-winning multifaceted musician Sjava.

Win with Sunday World

The great news is that FIVE Sunday World readers can each win two tickets to attend this evening of electrifying music.

The details

Date: Saturday November 10 2018

Time: Performances start at 8pm

Venue: South African State Theatre, Pretoria

How to win tickets

To enter the draw, email your full name, age and contact number to reader.competition@tisoblackstar.co.za before 8am on Friday November 9. 

PLEASE NOTE: Winners will have to collect their tickets in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Friday November 9 before 5pm after they have been notified.

