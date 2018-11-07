From the back of the gallery in the Cape Town High Court‚ Cheslin Marsh watched as Judge Rosheni Allie recounted the facts of the night he lost his friend Hannah Cornelius and nearly lost his own life.

In the dock below him Vernon Witbooi‚ Geraldo Parsons‚ Eben van Niekerk and Nashville Julius sat and awaited their fate on Wednesday when Allie was expected to hand down their judgement.

Witbooi‚ Parsons and Van Niekerk are accused of robbing‚ kidnapping‚ raping‚ and murdering Cornelius in Stellenbosch on May 27 last year.

Marsh and Cornelius were chatting in her car outside his flat at about 3am‚ after a night out with friends in the town where they both studied.