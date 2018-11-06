Pic of The Day

Isibaya's Nhlanhla Mdlalose ties the knot

By SowetanLIVE - 06 November 2018 - 08:52

Isibaya actor Nhlanhla Mdlalose got married this weekend. The actor had both his traditional and white wedding ceremonies.  Mdlalose plays the role of Bongani, one of the taxi drivers who work for the Ndlovu family in the popular Mzansi Magic soapie. 

His wedding set social media abuzz. 

His co-stars Nomzamo Mbatha, Ayanda Borotho and Lerato Mvelease were in attendance amongst other famous faces, such as Ayanda Ncwane, PR Guru Simphiwe Majola and socialite CashFlow Ngcobo.

View this post on Instagram

#nhlanhlawedspercy:💝 nice nice

A post shared by reggie ngcobo (@ngcoboreggie) on

View this post on Instagram

Beautiful people. #nhlanhlawedspercy

A post shared by jabulani Ngcobo (@cashflowngcobo) on

View this post on Instagram

I love my culture... #nhlanhlawedspercy

A post shared by jabulani Ngcobo (@cashflowngcobo) on

