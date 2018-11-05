HHP drama marred his send-off

Lerato Sengadi stood her ground to fight the family of HHP, real name Jabulani Tsambo, to be recognised as the rapper's lawful wife.

Sengadi had to fight the family in court after she was chased away from the singer's house following his death over a week ago.

She fought them to be included in the funeral preparations.

Sengadi was determined to bury HHP, the man she lived with for almost 10 years.

The court ruled in her favour but the family failed to acknowledge her on Saturday during HHP's funeral.

We blame the judge because when he handed down the judgment, he was fully aware that there was bad blood between the family of HHP and Sengadi.

The judge ruled that she was the legal customary wife but the funeral should go ahead as it could not be postponed.

The judge was supposed to give her the full powers to run the funeral because there was no way HHP's family was going to allow her to be part of the preparations for the funeral.

Instead, the family called the shots and did not even recognise Sengadi during the funeral.

Women need to wake up and fight for their rights, like Sengadi did.