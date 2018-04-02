News

N3 reopened after angry mob forces its closure

By Staff reporter - 02 April 2018 - 12:06
Image: Supplied

The N3 has been reopened after an angry mob forced its closure at the Mooi River Toll Plaza on Monday morning‚ causing massive traffic delays.

Police tweeted that members of the Public Order Unit at Mooi River had cleared the road.

“Members of #SAPS POP Unit at Mooi River area. Members cleared the roads. The N3 is now opened‚” the tweet read.

The closure came on one of the busiest days of the year on the country’s roads‚ with many South Africans making their way back home from coastal and inland areas as the Easter weekend draws to a close.

Videos and pictures from the scene showed the mob setting alight and looting trucks.

Protesters burn trucks and close N3 highway

On one of the busiest days travel days of the year‚ an angry mob forced the closure of the N3 at Mooi River Toll Plaza on Monday.
News
8 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Social media mourns the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
Mabuza answers question on Magashule’s alleged R20m farewell bash
X