Bad weather might affect motorists travelling along the N3 toll route in KwaZulu-Natal.

“According to the most recent weather updates‚ areas along N3 Toll Route that may be affected by sleet and snowfalls include Harrismith‚ Van Reenen’s Pass‚ Mooi River‚ Ladysmith and the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

“With the increased possibility of sleet and snow‚ roads and traffic may be affected causing back-ups and delays‚” Con Roux‚ commercial manger of N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said.

Roux said it was advisable that travellers either delay their journeys or be prepared for demanding travel conditions.

Roux said the toll concession could‚ in the interest of safety‚ close parts of the N3 should road conditions become too dangerous.

“Transport and logistics operators‚ especially those with livestock and perishable loads‚ should be aware that road closures may occur‚” Roux said.

The concession manages the N3 toll route between Heidelberg in Gauteng and Pietermaritzburg in KZN.