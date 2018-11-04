It was business as usual at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church in Zuurbekom‚ west of Johannesburg‚ as congregants attended a service under tight security – three days after violent clashes there.

Tiso Blackstar crew visited the area and found security guards at the entrance of the church. A private security patrol vehicle travelled up and down the 2km stretch of road linking the N12 to the church.

A number of police vehicles‚ including a Nyala‚ were stationed just off the N12 on the road leading to the church.

Minibus taxis were offloading passengers heading to the church complex during the day.

The situation on Sunday was in stark contrast to Thursday‚ when about 12 cars were damaged when one faction of the church allegedly opened fire on the other. Bullets and stones flew in the fracas.

Church members‚ some in their blue and white church uniforms and others in maroon and white‚ who claimed to be from Limpopo‚ Mpumalanga and Mozambique‚ told this publication following Thursday’s violence that they had been stopped while driving to the church premises by another faction of the church who had cordoned off the road‚ telling them to go back.