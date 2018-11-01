Police on Thursday confirmed that a man was wounded in a shooting emanating from church rivalry in Zuurbekom‚ Randfontein‚ west of Johannesburg‚ on Thursday.

Netcare 911 paramedics had earlier said that the man was shot in the shoulder and that unconfirmed reports were that members of the public were being held hostage inside the church.

"There is no hostage situation at the moment but it is believed that the incident occurred as a result of rivalry between two groups of churches‚" said police spokesperson captain Mavela Masondo.

Two other people were injured when stones were hurled at their vehicles near the church‚ Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said.

Masondo said that several vehicles had been damaged in the incident.

This is a developing story.