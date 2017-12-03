R115m cash vanishes from Modise church vault

A fierce legal battle has broken out between the International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC) elders and the church's late leader Glayton Modise's daughter Jeanette Khumalo over access to the church's bank accounts with funds worth over half a billion rand.

So intense is the battle that both parties - the IPHC executive council led by priest Joshua Bambo and Khumalo - have traded embezzlement accusations against each other over the disappearance of R115-million in cash from the church's vault at its headquarters at Silo, Zuurbekom, south of Joburg.

There are also claims that at least R110-million has been siphoned from the church's bank account since Modise died in February last year.

