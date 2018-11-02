Lerato Sengadi court application postponed to 1pm

The urgent interdict application to halt the late rapper HHP’s burial got off to a slow start on Friday.

The court battle between Lerato Sengadi and the late rapper Jabulani ‘HHP’ Tsambo’s family has been put on hold to allow Sengadi time to respond to Robert Tsambo’s responding affidavit.

The matter will resume at 13:00.

The two parties are in court following an interdict by Sengadi to stop her ‘father in law’ Robert Tsambo from burying the body of the late Motswako superstar in Mafikeng.

In an explosive court application submitted on Tuesday at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, Sengadi demanded to bury HHP at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg as per his wish.

She states that following the death of Linda ‘PRO’ Mkhize, HHP indicated to her the exact wishes that he wanted to be respected in the event of his death.

These included that he be buried in Johannesburg close to Sengadi and his son 13-year-old son.

The document also indicates that the rapper originates from Mafikeng and the only close relative who resides there is his ailing mother.

“His life, friends and his work were centralised within Johannesburg hence his wish to be buried at Westpark, Johannesburg,” it says.

She adds that HHP’s parents have been divorced for many years and that his father Robert Tsambo resides in Rustenburg ‘where there are also no other close family of Jabba.”