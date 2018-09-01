Police are tracing a firearm left at the scene of a robbery-turned murder in Rosebank‚ Johannesburg‚ on Friday afternoon to see whether it has been used in other crimes.

In the incident‚ which was caught on camera‚ a man walking on Baker Street was accosted by four men who robbed him of his watch.

“Security guards saw what was happening‚” said police spokesman Colonel Lungelo Dlamini. “When they responded‚ they were shot at. One guard died.”

One of the four robbers was wounded in the exchange of gunfire.

“Another suspect was able to drag him into a car‚” said Dlamini‚ adding that all men escaped but left a firearm behind.

“We will be following all the procedures‚ including ballistics testing‚ to establish if the weapon was used in any other crimes‚” said Dlamini.

No arrests have been made at this stage.