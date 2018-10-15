Gigaba last month issued a warning to Tlhabi‚ saying she should withdraw – and apologise for - her public allegations that he had amended visa regulations on travelling with children because of a personal vendetta.

Tlhabi had alleged that Gigaba was livid after a relative of his ex-wife had taken his child on holiday without his permission. The laws around travelling with children were then tightened.

The new rule stated that all children needed an unabridged birth certificate along with their passport before being allowed to pass through customs. Written consent was also needed from the child’s parents if they were not travelling together.

"YOU had a personal issue of your ex-wife making travel arrangements with your daughter without your consent‚ so you decided ‘I'll sort this problem out?’ You implemented untested regulations‚ claiming to address child trafficking? Have your regulations brought child trafficking down?" she said in a Twitter thread.

The tweets came shortly after Gigaba announced that the visa regulations‚ which have been blamed for having a negative effect on tourism in South Africa‚ were being relaxed.