Gupta friend Ashu Chawla agrees to testify‚ but has list of expensive demands

Gupta associate Ashu Chawla has made a string of demands to parliament if MPs want him to appear before the inquiry into the early naturalisation of the members of the Gupta family.

Chairperson of the home affairs portfolio committee Hlomane Chauke revealed on Tuesday morning that his committee has received correspondence from Chawla's lawyer saying his client was willing to appear before the inquiry but is currently in India taking care of his mother.

To be able to attend the inquiry‚ Chawla wants parliament to fly him business class from New Delhi and back and to get him a Hindi interpreter for his testimony.

Chauke revealed that when parliament's administration followed up on the request‚ they realised that a business class return ticket would cost a whopping R177 000.