Kobese said Msomi asked him to ensure that he was able to assist when it became necessary to fast-track those applicants.

It was normal practice for people who were frustrated with visa delays to inquire at the minister's office and the office would interact with the department to assist the client. It was also common for staff in the minister's office to speak directly to officials‚ instead of going through the director-general‚ who was the administrative head of the department‚ he said.

Kobese revealed there were no existing Gupta applications at the time he received the call‚ but it was for future reference.

“At the time I got a call‚ it's not that there were applications that were stuck‚ it was to say‚ ‘There is this person who experiences problems. This person is going to liaise with you. Can you ensure that in future where there are problems‚ you are able to assist?’” he said.

He said Msomi had told him that Sahara was bringing lots of people who were coming to the country for business purposes‚ including the amount of the investment it was bringing to the country and the projects they were involved in.

“Then the call says because of the amount of investments that they are bringing in the country‚ at times they experience problems with the facilitation officers in missions because missions take longer to process applications.

“So the request was to ensure wherein I get enquiries from Sahara for the fast tracking I am able to assist because all the people they are bringing in are credible people. Those are business people.”

Kobese received about eight such emails from Chawla requesting assistance‚ he revealed. The requests were not about meeting visa requirements but it was always about fast tracking.