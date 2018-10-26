Man shot and robbed of money on Grayston Drive

A man has been shot and robbed of an undisclosed amount of money on Grayston Drive in Sandton‚ Johannesburg on Friday afternoon‚ paramedics said.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Jurgens Kotze said the man had been shot in his right upper arm. He was placed on advance life support care.

"He had a certain amount of money on him‚ we are not sure where it came from but [it] was taken from the car. It was definitely a robbery because they were not after the car‚" Kotze said.

Kotze said the man was transported to hospital in a critical but stable condition.