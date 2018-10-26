South Africa

Man shot and robbed of money on Grayston Drive

By Iavan Pijoos - 26 October 2018 - 13:47
The man was placed on advance life support care after being shot in a robbery.
The man was placed on advance life support care after being shot in a robbery.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

A man has been shot and robbed of an undisclosed amount of money on Grayston Drive in Sandton‚ Johannesburg on Friday afternoon‚ paramedics said.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Jurgens Kotze said the man had been shot in his right upper arm. He was placed on advance life support care.

"He had a certain amount of money on him‚ we are not sure where it came from but [it] was taken from the car. It was definitely a robbery because they were not after the car‚" Kotze said.

Kotze said the man was transported to hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Man shot in M1 robbery was a Hawks member

The man shot in an apparent daylight robbery on the M1 highway in Johannesburg was a member of the elite Hawks crime-fighting unit.
News
3 days ago

Police spokesperson lieutenant colonel Lungelo Dlamini could not immediately comment on the incident.

Motorists can expect heavy delays in the area.

On Monday‚ a Hawks crime-fighting unit member was shot in an apparent daylight robbery on the nearby M1 highway.

The man sat in a BMW car which came under fire on the freeway. A woman in the same car was also shot and her bag was seemingly taken from the vehicle's boot. The Hawks man was off-duty and his relationship to the woman could not be confirmed.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Brazil’s indigenous population fights back | DW Documentary (Environment ...
Twitter has a field day with video of Supra singing 'Don't give up'
X