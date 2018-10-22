Terrified motorists tried to reverse to get away from M1 shooting - Witness

Several shots were fired before they took what looked like a black sack and a sports bag from the vehicle.

"They struggled to open the boot and they then opened the back passenger seat and pulled the bag and a sack‚" Huma explained.

He said as the robbers then tried to join Jan Smuts Avenue to make their getaway‚ they made a swift turn as they saw a police vehicle.

"They also fired a number of shots at the police and faced oncoming traffic‚ to join the M1 again.

"It was so crazy‚ other motorists didn't know what to do. They tried to reverse and get way from the scene‚" Huma said.