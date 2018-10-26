Speaking on behalf of the disgruntled branches‚ Nkuna said the lack of elected leadership in the region had led to anarchy and was stalling election campaigning.

“We respect the NEC‚ but we strongly and correctly believe that the conference must sit. We have gone over a year with interim structures that are being dissolved and constituted‚” he said.

The branches also accused the provincial executive committee (PEC) of factional interference.

“This RTT [Regional Task Team] is not balanced; they do not even respect branches; they are being imposed on legitimate branches of the ANC by the PEC‚” Nkuna said.

He said the members were willing to take the party to court if it failed to listen to their pleas.

“If all internal party processes get exhausted and we get no joy‚ perhaps the legal route will be an option. We are here to plead with the national leadership and engage out of court. But if they are adamant that they do not want to respect us‚ court will be our last resort‚” Nkuna said.