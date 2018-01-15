A Lesotho national‚ driven by the horror of guarding dozens of sex slaves and the knowledge that his wife and sisters were to suffer the same fate‚ has blown the lid on an international human trafficking syndicate.

David* arrived in South Africa last week‚ with the promise of work as a shop assistant in the Free State mining town of Welkom.

Instead‚ with the threat of violence and death hanging over him‚ he was forced to guard women who had been lured from across southern Africa to the Free State with the promise of work.

The syndicate‚ which operates primarily out of Lesotho‚ preys on people's desperation for work. Like scores of others‚ David believed the offer‚ made by two Lesotho women he knew‚ was the answer to getting his family out of a life of poverty. The women recruited David and three other men‚ who used false passports to travel across the border and into South Africa.

"We were told there was lots of work in Welkom. That we could earn R2‚400 a month. That's a lot of money for someone from Lesotho. We were desperate‚" David said.

Once through the border‚ the men were driven to a taxi rank in Welkom. It was here that David began to think that something was wrong.

"We couldn't get hold of the man who we were to work for. We wanted to go to the police‚ but the woman ordered us not to. She told us not to worry‚ that everything would be okay‚" he said.

"She spoke to our taxi driver and then afterwards another taxi came to collect us."