Commission for Gender Equality welcomes arrest of human trafficking suspects.

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has welcomed the arrest of nine suspects on charges of abduction and human trafficking of a 14-year-old in Idutywa‚ Eastern Cape.

The suspects appeared in the Idutywa Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

“The abducted girl was forced into underage and unlawful marriage‚” CGE spokesperson Javu Baloyi said.

CGE chairperson Lulama Nare said the commission respects the constitutional right of cultural freedom and choice‚ but no cultural and religious practice supersedes the constitution.