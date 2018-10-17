Sex, drugs and ... slavery? Human trafficking hidden in UK hotels

Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll - nothing new for the hospitality industry but British hoteliers say loud music, used condoms and alcohol could hint at something darker: modern-day slavery.

Add last-minute bookings, paying in cash or landing without luggage - all are warning signs that human traffickers could be using the cover of hotel life to hold, abuse and sell victims.

Yet for hotel bosses - this is just the tip of the iceberg.

For modern slavery poses a triple threat to the hospitality industry, from people being sexually exploited in hotel rooms to goods made via global supply chains that are tainted by forced labour and sub-contracted workers at risk of coercion and abuse.

Many hotels in Britain are teaching staff to spot the signs, and scrutinising suppliers of goods from shampoo to sheets.

But exploitation of their employees is the insidious threat.

Countless hotels are in the dark about the backgrounds of their workforce - and may be inadvertently hiring slaves, experts say.