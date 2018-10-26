Five years after Cofimvaba’s R2-million vendors' stalls were built‚ they are empty and being vandalised.

Zuko Ntshangase‚ Intsika Yethu local municipality spokesperson‚ said the stalls were built between 2008 and 2009.

The site was chosen to be near a planned new bus rank. At the time there was no bus rank and buses were using an open space in Church Street‚ closer to the stalls.

But when the bus rank was built the stalls were 700m away.

Traders interviewed by GroundUp said the municipality had stopped them using the stalls until they bought permits.

The stalls are now empty and being used as toilets.

Trader Bulelwa Matyeni said she was surprised when law enforcement officials told traders to leave the stalls. “Now they are being vandalised‚” she said.

Matyeni‚ who sells sweets‚ airtime and newspapers‚ said she could not afford to apply for a permit.