Kasi Business | Caring for the environment while coining it

Young entrepreneurs Siyabonga Tshabalala and Nomuntu Ndlhovu have made it their business, literally, to tackle the scourge of waste and litter using their company Siyabuddy Recycling and Waste Management as the vehicle.

The company was founded by Tshabalala in 2012. He spent the first three years getting compliance documents such as environmental licences together.

Tshabalala was joined by his business partner Ndlhovu in 2016 and together they developed a business plan that got them funding from the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).

Born and bred in the village of Steenbok in Mpumalanga, the business partners, both 27, quit their corporate jobs, with Tshabalala resigning in 2015 and Ndlhovu the following year to become co-directors of the waste management business.

"We met through our parents as children. Our fathers are friends and have known each other since childhood," explains Ndlhovu.

"My business partner was working at a hazardous recycling company called Reclite and I was working at Africa International Advisors, a management consulting company. Both are based in Joburg."

Ndlhovu says Siyabuddy currently operates in Nkomazi Municipality, in Mpumalanga and services the entire municipality in terms of collecting recyclables.

But it has not been all smooth sailing for the duo, the business has had its fair share of challenges.