An amendment to Section 25 of the constitution has the potential to undermine all property rights‚ which could hurt the financial sector and the broader economy.

This was the warning from the Banking Association SA (Basa) on Friday.

Basa is the industry body representing all registered banks in SA. Banks have about R1.6-trillion in property loans‚ including for land‚ commercial property and home loans.

The association said changes to the property clause would also undermine SA’s efforts to address the triple challenge of unemployment‚ poverty‚ and inequality.