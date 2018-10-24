Outpouring of love and grief at death of rapper HHP

Friends and family streaming in to the Randburg home of late rapper Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo are leaving in tears as the reality of their loss sets in.

Those close to the late musician visited his home soon upon hearing of his passing on Wednesday. Among those who made it to the house was long time friend and producer Thabiso “Thasman” Tsotetsi.

Thasman shared a 20 year friendship with the rapper and also produced for him from their days in Mafikeng. The producer said he was hurting. “My body is aching. My head is pounding. I am numb,” he told the press outside HHP’s home. He said he will remember Jabba as "a creative genius. He would walk in to the studio and you would give him one line and he would turn it in to a hit."

“He is the best friend anyone can have. He was loving, caring and a giving person,” said Thasman.

The producer last spoke to Tsambo on Friday and he says the rapper was jovial.