Mboweni said ministers also needed to play their part in reducing the cost of running the state‚ saying they would have to reduce their office benefits.

His remarks come as Ramaphosa is currently considering the size and shape of government departments and ministries‚ which the president announced in his state of the nation address in February.

A minister earns an average annual salary of R2.4-million‚ with their deputies earning R1.9-million. The ministerial handbook allows ministers to hire at least 10 staff members in their private offices but this stipulation is often exceeded.

"When we go to those negotiations and so on‚ the ministers as well have to demonstrate that they are walking the talk. The numbers of advisors and so on that they accumulate around themselves‚ the staff complements. Once a minister comes into office they change their staff….

“We have to demonstrate some restraint ourselves‚ the cars we drive for example. In the first government of national unity in 1994‚ we introduced what was called a six pack‚ a package of measures that we called belt-tightening. Maybe we also need that for members of the executive‚ but that's the president's issue. But we have to demonstrate something tangible . . .”