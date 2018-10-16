A father who shot and killed his teenage son‚ apparently by mistake‚ could possibly learn on Tuesday whether he will escape prosecution.

Sibusiso Emmanuel Tshabalala is expected to appear in the Lenasia Magistrate's Court where his legal team could have the response from the Director of Public Prosecutions on whether they will agree to drop the charge against him.

Tshabalala shot his son‚ Luyanda‚ on the premises of Fred Norman Secondary School in Ennerdale‚ south of Johannesburg‚ on June 5.

During his last appearance in September‚ his lawyer Chewe Machaka told the court that he would write to the DPP to give reasons as to why he should not face prosecution for killing his son.

The Sowetan newspaper reported that Machaka had told the court that his move was being prompted by the state's lack of readiness to prosecute.