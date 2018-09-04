South Africa

Dad who 'accidentally' shot and killed his son returns to court

By Tankiso Makhetha - 04 September 2018 - 10:50
Emmanuel Tshabalala
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The father who shot and killed his teenage son, apparently by mistake, will be appearing in the Lenasia Magistrate's Court today.

Emmanuel Tshabalala is facing a charge of murder after he shot his son, Luyanda Tshabalala, on the premises of Fred Norman Secondary School in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg, on June 5.

During his previous appearance, the state said it would be prosecuting Tshabalala. Prosecutor Tumi Maunye told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had decided to proceed with the matter in the South Gauteng High Court.

"We are yet to finalise the investigations as we are waiting for the ballistic report and photographs from the scene. I have also attached a letter from the DPP indicating that the matter will be transferred to the High Court," Maunye said.

Tshabalala’s matter was postponed until today for further investigation

