Dad who shot son at school hopes matter will soon be finalised
A father who shot and killed his teenage son, allegedly by mistake, might have his matter finalised when he next appears in court.
This was revealed on Tuesday in the Lenasia magistrate’s court where Emmanuel Tshabalala of Ennerdale is facing a charge of murder for shooting and killing his son, Luyanda Tshabalala.
Magistrate Maggie van der Merwe told Tshabalala she hoped that his matter would be concluded on November 6, when he is expected to appear in court again.
“I am hoping this matter will be concluded on your next appearance because the investigations are concluded,” Van Der Merwe said.
Prosecutor Tumi Maunye told the court that investigations into the matter had been concluded and that the state was ready to disclose the contents of the docket. Tshabalala’s lawyer, Chewe Machaka, told the court they had made representations to the Director of Public Prosecutions to prevent the matter being tried in the South Gauteng High Court and to have the charges against his client withdrawn.
Following the matter’s postponement, Machaka told the media: “We have made representations to the DPP and want to tender a plea bargain for a charge of culpable homicide. The DPP allowed us to make a plea on that charge and we are hoping the state will accede to our request.”
Tshabalala said he was not yet in a position to speak to the media but was hopeful the matter would be concluded soon.
Tshabalala shot and killed his son, Luyanda, on the premises of Fred Norman Secondary School in Ennerdale after he allegedly mistook him for a hijacker. At the time, Tshabalala had fallen asleep in his vehicle while waiting for Luyanda to conclude his evening classes. When Luyanda knocked on the vehicle's passenger door window, Tshabalala was startled and fired his gun.
Sibusiso Tshabalala, the father who allegedly accidentally shot and killed his teenage son outside a school in Johannesburg, appeared at the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court on June 7 2018. Tshabalala was released on warning, without having to pay bail.