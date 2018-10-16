Dad who shot son at school hopes matter will soon be finalised

A father who shot and killed his teenage son, allegedly by mistake, might have his matter finalised when he next appears in court.

This was revealed on Tuesday in the Lenasia magistrate’s court where Emmanuel Tshabalala of Ennerdale is facing a charge of murder for shooting and killing his son, Luyanda Tshabalala.

Magistrate Maggie van der Merwe told Tshabalala she hoped that his matter would be concluded on November 6, when he is expected to appear in court again.

“I am hoping this matter will be concluded on your next appearance because the investigations are concluded,” Van Der Merwe said.