Venda king to payback VBS Bank 'heist' money

Vhaenda king Toni Mphephu Ramabulana is determined to pay back the “tainted” millions that he received from VBS Mutual Bank.

According to a SA Reserve Bank forensic report, Ramabulana is said to have received R17m from the “looted” bank.

The 143-page report, drafted by dvocate Terry Motau, revealed the Venda king is among 53 people who benefitted from the looting of R1.8-billion that took place at the bank in just 13 months.

The king has, through his spokesperson, committed to paying every cent of money which he says was received as a gift.