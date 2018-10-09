Prasa must prioritise commuters

About two million train commuters would have been stranded this week had the Railway Safety Regulator succeeded in suspending all train services in the country.

But their lives would have been safe as the Passenger Rail Service of SA (Prasa) continues to put them in danger each time they board trains.

The regulator issued Prasa with a notice to suspend all its services within 48 hours on Friday.

This was a decision taken out of concern for the safety of train users after yet another accident on Thursday which left more than 300 passengers injured.

This was not the first accident this year as there had been four since the beginning of the year which claimed the lives of 24 people and left 900 hurt.

According to the United National Transport Union (Untu), the country's trains are "death traps" because more than half of its authorisations are done manually. Untu said that between January and June this year more than 320 000 manual authorisation were given and the number was still rising.

Prasa's safety permit was withdrawn by the regulator in August due to safety concerns but was replaced, following negotiations, by a temporary one with "special conditions" which required more supervision and countersigning of manual train authorisations.