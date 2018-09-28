Remove Bathabile Dlamini from office - Ahmed Kathrada Foundation

The foundation said the judgment set precedent for holding to account those who may have abused their positions of power‚ but would have avoided responsibility‚ with the state paying for legal costs.

“The ruling makes it very clear that public representatives who act in a manner that is negligent or in bad faith to the courts can be held personally accountable - something which is going to be an important element of rebuilding a state with integrity.

“What this ruling does is that it affirms the rights of the most needy and vulnerable in society‚ over the dictates of public representatives who may imperil those rights‚” Balton said.

The foundation also paid homage to Black Sash and Freedom Under Law‚ which were integral in seeing the matter head to the country’s apex court.