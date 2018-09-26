The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has called for a tightening of the current tender system‚ which was identified by the Moerane Commission of Inquiry into political killings as the main cause of the murder of politicians.

ANC provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli told a media briefing in Durban on Wednesday that when KZN Premier Willies Mchunu briefed the provincial ANC leadership after he had publicly released the Moerane Commission report last Thursday‚ he was asked to mandate ANC provincial chairman Sihle Zikalala to reflect on what could be done to tighten the current procurement system.

“In the findings of the Moerane Commission of Inquiry there are instances where they are pointing to corruption relating to tenders‚ which is a matter that we’re worried about.

“When the premier briefed the ANC leadership after he had released the report‚ part of what we asked the premier to do was to mandate the provincial chair to reflect on what is it that needs to be done to tighten the current system of procurement in the province.

“Are there weaknesses in the system and if there are weaknesses to what extent? Is there room to tighten them and what interventions are required? But on the other hand we believe that it is not only about weaker systems‚” said Ntuli.