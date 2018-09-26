Traditional healer creates skin products

Traditional healer Ephraim Mabena has been able to use his knowledge of indigenous medicine in collaboration with science to create products that could soon be commercialised.

“Having our knowledge written down and archived is an acknowledgement of our medicine and our traditions,” he said.

Mabena was speaking at the 2018 Indigenous Knowledge Systems International Conference in Pretoria yesterday. The conference focused on creating avenues to protect indigenous knowledge holders from economic exploitation and to promote the Indigenous Knowledge Systems Bill recently passed by parliament and awaiting President Cyril Ramaphosa’s signature.

“Many elders that have this knowledge are still poor today because they were never recognised for their knowledge,” Mabena said. Africans, he added, have historically had their knowledge stolen from them by Western scientists.

“They would steal from our ancestors and bring it back written in scientific terms as if it is their own work. In South Africa we have never confronted the cases of indigenous knowledge that was stolen from its people,” he said.