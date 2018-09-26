Rapulana Seiphemo in court for tax evasion

His case was postponed to October 18 for him to make representations to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

It is the state's case that Seiphemo failed to submit income tax returns from 2013 to 2017.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said: "We can confirm that Rapulana Seiphemo faces five counts of contravening tax laws in that he failed to submit his personal income tax returns."

According to the South African Revenue Service (Sars)‚ Seiphemo owes them an amount exceeding R48 000. However‚ the penalties accumulated over the years amount to more than R111 000 and the total now amounts to around R160 000.