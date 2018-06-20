Actress and singer Lerato Mvelase says that undergoing training to be a traditional healer had its difficulties and it took its toll on her children‚ who struggled in the first few months that she was away.

Lerato‚ who is a practicing traditional healer‚ underwent six-months of training away from her family in 2015 and told Metro FM's DJ Fresh this week that it was hard for her to be away from her kids.

"It was very hard on my kids. I mean my kids sleep with me‚ even today. So for them to wake up and mommy isn’t there....It was very hard for my kids after six months of me being away but kids are very understanding actually. We don’t give them enough credit."

She said that her oldest daughter even struggled to sleep at night‚ and was only soothed once she had visited them and they saw she was at peace.

"My youngest was really struggling‚ my oldest one would not sleep because of what I was going through. She would kick and fight the whole night and tomorrow the poor child had to go to school. So I had to make her understand that it wasn’t just for me‚ but for them too."