Murder accused's case postponed to Monday

Murder accused Flugencio Bila's case was on Wednesday postponed to October 1 for citizenship verification.

Bila, who faces a murder charge after allegedly stabbing Wayne Mabaso to death at Mogoba near Putfontein, Ekurhuleni, two weeks ago, appeared in the Benoni magistrate's court battling to walk after his admission to hospital.

Bila has since been discharged from hospital where he had been admitted in the intensive care unit for severe injuries. He had been stoned and beaten to a pulp by Mabaso's gang members following Mabaso's death.

Prosecutor Basil Marishane notified Bila that he must bear in mind that investigation is still underway and that he might be sentenced to life imprisonment should the court prove premeditation into the murder.

Bila allegedly stabbed Mabaso to death after he bullied him at a local tavern. Bila is alleged to have stabbed Mabaso three times on the upper body during a fight, before he was declared dead on the scene. Mabaso was killed only three months after his release from prison where he was doing time.

Police spokesperson Justice Ramaube said Bila would remain in custody until his next court appearance on Monday.