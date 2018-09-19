'He suffers a serious chronic illness' - family distances itself from Kessie Nair k-word rant

The family of a Durban man who gained social media fame for calling President Cyril Ramaphosa the K word has distanced itself from the his remarks.

Former local councillor, Kessie Nair, who is a relative of the late struggle stalwart Billy Nair, made the video that trended on social media pages.

The family in a statement said: “Kessie's statements are irrational and deserve to be condemned… We urge the South African community to forgive him and we will do our best to make amends.”

In a recorded video that Kessie posted on social media he said “(I) hereby call for that K… state president Mr Cyril Ramaphosa, yes I mean k… state president Cyril Ramphosa to be charged, for [de] frauding this nation, for oppressing this nation, for high treason, for being the source [of] all crime and violence and poor healthcare and poverty in this so-called true democracy.”